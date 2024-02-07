Bureau, La Salle, Marshall-Putnam counties to host 4-H Public Speaking Contest

Youth from Bureau, La Salle and Marshall-Putnam counties will put their public speaking skills to the test at 2 p.m. March 9 during the 4-H Public Speaking Contest at the Illinois Valley Community College auditorium. (Scott Anderson)

All family members are invited to attend the event.

Youth who participate in this yearly exhibit develop skills for communicating real-life issues to live audiences and receive professional and peer feedback. Youth ages 8 to 18 can participate in the contest and gain skills in learning how to organize and prepare a speech, developing speech delivery skills and learning how to present themselves in front of an audience.

There are four divisions for youth to register. In the formal speech division, youth share their perspective on a topic of their choice with a speech intended to motivate, persuade or inform an audience.

In the illustrated division, speeches may inform, persuade or motivate the audience with the use of a visual aid and may include audience participation.

In the oral interpretation division, presentations must be previously published works or manuscripts with youth competing individually and in teams.

In the original works division, presentations must be published works, and manuscripts or transcripts.

Public speaking is an important part of the overall 4-H experience. Throughout the year, 4-H members give talks and demonstrations at community club meetings and share information about the skills they learned in a project while receiving feedback in a supportive environment.

Every 4-H member also is encouraged to give at least one formal presentation during a club meeting each year.

To learn more about public speaking growth opportunities or to register a youth for the event, call Sarah Poignant in Bureau County at 815-875-2878, Toni Pienta in La Salle County at 815-433-0707 or Anne Scheel in Marshall-Putnam counties at 309-364-2356. All youth must be registered by March 1.