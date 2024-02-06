New Princeton fire lieutenant ‘inspires’ others, fire chief says

New Princeton Fire Lt. Eli Vanautreve is sworn in Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, by City Manager Theresa Wittenauer in front of colleagues, family and friends at the Princeton fire station. (Derek Barichello)

When Princeton’s newest fire lieutenant Eli VanAutreve graduated high school and started college, he didn’t know what he wanted to pursue for a career.

He started volunteering with the Bureau Fire Department in 2012 and got hooked.

“It really turned me on to being a firefighter,” VanAutreve said Monday. “I couldn’t believe you get paid to do this as a job.”

Twelve years since the introduction, VanAutreve was sworn-in as Princeton fire lieutenant Monday night by City Manager Theresa Wittenauer at the city’s fire station in front of colleagues, family and friends. VanAutreve succeeds Lt. Joe Welte, who retired at the end of December after 33 years at the department.

Princeton’s newest lieutenant started part-time at the fire department in 2014 and moved to a full-time position six months later, said Fire Chief Scott Etheridge.

Etheridge said VanAutreve has served as acting company officer in absences and continues to improve on his leadership.

“He inspires all of us to be better,” Etheridge said, specifically noting VanAutreve has participated in firefighter challenges and sparked safety initiatives.

Princeton firefighter and union president Jerod Doty described VanAutreve as a family man – his wife Haley and children were in attendance Monday – and someone who puts others above himself. Doty said the new lieutenant is willing to do “whatever it takes” to complete a task.

VanAutreve said he wants to set the standard for his shift, the Red Shift.

“I want us to reach the highest performance we can on our shift,” he said. “We want to be accountable for each other and provide the highest level of care for our community.”

Etheridge said the department is testing to replace VanAutreve’s former position. The fire chief said the goal is for the department to be operating at full shift by April.

After the swearing in ceremony, VanAutreve was congratulated Monday by Princeton City Council members at the regular meeting.

Haley VanAutreve puts a pin on her husband Eli VanAutreve, who was sworn in Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, as lieutenant of the Princeton Fire Department. (Derek Barichello)