A cake is presented to Fire Lt. Joe Welte for his 33 years of service to the Princeton Fire Department. (Photo provided by Princeton Fire Department)

The Princeton Fire Department celebrated Lt. Joe Welte’s retirement day Wednesday.

Welte has worked for the department for the past 33 years.

Over his career, Welte has overseen public relations as well as the EMS section of the department, according to the Princeton Fire Department.

He also was the vice president for more than 10 years for Princeton Professional Firefighters Local 4308.