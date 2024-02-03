La Salle County marriage licenses: Jan. 15-31, 2024

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for Jan. 15 through Jan. 31.
Rigoberto Delaluz of La Salle and Alma Carolina Hernandez of La Salle
Austin Alan Kent of Ottawa and Jordan Noelle Weygand of Ottawa
Nicholas William Charles Winkelman of Plano and Leah Elyse Uteg of Chicago
David James Savage of Chicago and Kelly Brianne Sheehan of Chicago
Scott Allan Lucas of Ottawa and Carole Ann Reh of Ottawa
Andrew Tyler Devincent of Somonauk and Rebecca Lynn Hillyard of Somonauk
Timothy Karl Swast of Chicago and Johamary Pena of Chicago
Adelino Belostrino Mendoza of La Salle and Precila Bartolome Almazan of Bacoor, Cavite, Philippines
Zachary James Zwart of Ottawa and Jordan Alexia Nestor of Ottawa
Matthew John Niehaus of Streator and Michelle Dianne Fowler of Colmar
Phillip Lloyd Schwinn of Ottawa and Lichele Shawntea Greer of Ottawa
Anthony Lawrence Tarr of Ottawa and Heather Dawn Mool of Ottawa