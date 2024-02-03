La Salle County marriage licenses: Jan. 15-31, 2024

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for Jan. 15 through Jan. 31, 2024. (Shaw Media file photo)

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for Jan. 15 through Jan. 31.

Rigoberto Delaluz of La Salle and Alma Carolina Hernandez of La Salle

Austin Alan Kent of Ottawa and Jordan Noelle Weygand of Ottawa

Nicholas William Charles Winkelman of Plano and Leah Elyse Uteg of Chicago

David James Savage of Chicago and Kelly Brianne Sheehan of Chicago

Scott Allan Lucas of Ottawa and Carole Ann Reh of Ottawa

Andrew Tyler Devincent of Somonauk and Rebecca Lynn Hillyard of Somonauk

Timothy Karl Swast of Chicago and Johamary Pena of Chicago

Adelino Belostrino Mendoza of La Salle and Precila Bartolome Almazan of Bacoor, Cavite, Philippines

Zachary James Zwart of Ottawa and Jordan Alexia Nestor of Ottawa

Matthew John Niehaus of Streator and Michelle Dianne Fowler of Colmar

Phillip Lloyd Schwinn of Ottawa and Lichele Shawntea Greer of Ottawa

Anthony Lawrence Tarr of Ottawa and Heather Dawn Mool of Ottawa