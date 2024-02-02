Green River Community Fund to take applications for grants

The Green River Community Fund is taking applications for grants for charitable organizations located within the footprint of the Green River Wind Farm footprint within the Ohio and Walnut area. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Green River Community Fund supports local projects and initiatives grants, donations, gifts or contributions, related to the areas of environmental, biodiversity, amateur athletics, arts and cultural activities, education, health and wellness, disadvantaged individuals, community infrastructure and community capital assets in the communities connected to the townships and any adjacent township connected to the Green River Wind Farm located in North Central Illinois.

Each grant recipient must be a qualifying public charity under the 501(c)3 or under the direction of a qualifying exempt organization. The Community Fund shall not provide support or funds to churches, religious organizations or organizations affiliated with a church or religious organization or political activity of any nature.

Local Charitable organizations interested in learning more about the grant application process can contact the Green River Community Fund’s Board President Rick R. Clary at 815-875-3462 or rick.clary@central-bank.com.