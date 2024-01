The Leland Lions Club will host its annual pork chop dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, at the fire house, 145 E. Railroad Drive. (Photos provided by Sterling and Rock Falls Rotary Clubs)

The dinner cost $16 for two pork chops. It is drive-thru only.

To purchase tickets, call 815-830-0820 or see any Lions Club member. The meal is catered by 5-B’s Catering.