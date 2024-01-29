Bureau County Senior Center to host events week of Jan. 29

The Bureau County Senior Center, 16 W. Marion St., Princeton, will host a number of activities the week of Jan. 29.

1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29: Karaoake

9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30: Chair exercise

1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30: Bingo

2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31: Hot chocolate tasting party

9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 1: Walking club

10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 1: Laughter Club

12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1: Cards

1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2: Birthday party bingo. National Wear Red Day. Come to the Bureau County Senior Center in red and receive a treat.