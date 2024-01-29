January 29, 2024
Bureau County Senior Center to host events week of Jan. 29

Visitors encouraged to wear red Friday for National Wear Red Day

By Shaw Local News Network

The Bureau County Senior Center, 16 W. Marion St., Princeton, will host a number of activities the week of Jan. 29.

1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29: Karaoake

9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30: Chair exercise

1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30: Bingo

2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31: Hot chocolate tasting party

9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 1: Walking club

10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 1: Laughter Club

12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1: Cards

1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2: Birthday party bingo. National Wear Red Day. Come to the Bureau County Senior Center in red and receive a treat.