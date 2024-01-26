Starved Rock’s main parking lot closed due to floodwaters

The lower parking lot at Starved Rock closed on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at Starved Rock State Park. All of the Bald Eagle programs that were scheduled to happen at the Visitors Center are now moved to Starved Rock Lodge. The Illinois River is predicted to rise above flood stage and crest on Sunday. (Scott Anderson)

The main parking lot is closed by the Illinois River and Starved Rock State Park Visitor Center due to rising floodwaters.

All programs including the birds of prey shows scheduled at the park visitor center (not the Illinois waterway) have been moved to the Starved Rock Lodge.

All guided eagle viewing hikes to Starved Rock will still take place and leave from the Starved Rock State Park Visitor Center as scheduled at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

All hikers heading out on the guided eagle hikes are asked to park in the gravel overflow parking lot off of the south entrance to the park from route 71 and follow the trail to the lodge and take the staircase behind the lodge following the signs down to the visitor center.

Hikers are asked to give themselves plenty of time, about 30 minutes, from the parking lot to the visitor center to check in on time for their guided hike.

Trails are not impacted by the floodwaters. Trails outside of the path the group is taking to Starved Rock will be a mixture of puddles, mud, slush and ice in canyon entrances.

All events occurring at the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center, Starved Rock Lodge, and Utica Welcome Center will take place as planned.