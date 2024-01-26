Roads closed due to rising water levels in Ottawa

The Illinois River floods Allen Park on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

With the rising water levels on the Fox and Illinois Rivers city officials have closed closed several streets, walkways, and parks.

Allen Park, Fox River Park, all river walk areas and Albin-Stevenson lower lot and street are closed at this time.

Hudson Street and Champlain Street will be closed from Michigan Street south and East Superior Street will be closed from Calumet Street east.

Green Street will be closed from Chapel St. to County Highway 51 (Canal Road).

The City will continue to monitor river levels.