Make valentines for seniors at La Salle Public Library

The La Salle Public Library is holding a crafting event next month with the goal of contributing to a Valentine’s Day card drive for seniors.

The 10 a.m. event Saturday, Feb. 3, also will feature Jourdan Wendt reading a Valentine’s Day story, according to a news release.

Organizers have set a goal of contributing 100 valentines notes to state Rep. Sue Rezin’s “Valentines for Seniors Card Drive.” The drive collects cards to give to seniors in assisted-living facilities who may be spending the holiday alone.

The program is free for all ages.

The library, 305 Marquette St., also is having a valentine notebook crafting event at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7. Participants will learn how to make cute, heart-shaped notebooks that can be decorated with provided supplies, according to the release.

Adults must accompany young children to help them handle scissors, according to the release.