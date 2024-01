Monday’s fire at LSC Environmental Services LLC on Route 251, just north of Lostant, rekindled Tuesday, again closing the highway. (Tom Collins)

The Lostant Fire Department said smoke is blowing across Route 251, causing low visibility.

Firefighters from more than 20 departments were on scene for more than five hours Monday at the fire.