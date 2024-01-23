East side of Lostant company a total loss after fire that closed Route 251 Monday

Flames and smoke billow from LSC Environmental Products on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, near Lostant. Firefighters were able to save the west side of the facility, but the east side is a total loss, said Lostant Fire Chief Andy Forrest in a news release Monday. Excavators were used to assist with extinguishment. (Scott Anderson)

More than 20 local fire and ambulance departments assisted in extinguishing a fire Monday at LSC Environmental Services LLC on Route 251, about 1.5 miles north of Lostant.

Firefighters were able to save the west side of the facility, but the east side is a total loss, said Lostant Fire Chief Andy Forrest in a news release Monday. Excavators were used to assist with extinguishment, Forrest said.

Flames and smoke billow from LSC Environmental Products on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, near Lostant. The company was the former Phoenix Paper Products. It is located between Tonica and Lostant off of Route 251.

After receiving the call at about 12:05 p.m., Lostant firefighters left the station already seeing the black smoke from the fire. The fire eventually was upgraded to a fifth alarm on the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.

Workers discovered the fire and attempted to extinguish it while notifying the fire department. All employees were able to evacuate safely prior to the fire department’s arrival, Forrest said. There were no injuries.

“Firefighters arrived on scene finding heavy fire and smoke coming from the structure,” Forrest said. “Flames were through the roof upon our arrival.”

Route 251 was closed to traffic as firefighters worked at the scene through sunset Monday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the Illinois State Fire Marshal is assisting in the investigation, Forrest said.

Lostant was assisted by 23 fire and ambulance departments and several other agencies. Toluca-Rutland, Wallace, Wenona, El Paso, Tonica, La Salle, Leonore, Streator, Standard, Peru, Granville, Hennepin, Magnolia, Cedar Point, Spring Valley, Oglesby, Grand Ridge, Minonk, Reading, Varna, Utica, Long Point, Lacon-Sparland, Dana fire departments assisted.

Additionally, Putnam County EMS, Eastern Marshall County EMS and Peru Ambulance also responded. The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, La Salle County Emergency Management Agency, Illinois Department of Transportation, Salvation Army / Red Cross, Grainco FS, Illinois Valley Excavating and Lock Drainage Excavating also helped with the effort.

MABAS 57, 23 and 25 light towers were utilized, along with a MABAS 25 air truck.