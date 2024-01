Today’s area postponements/cancellations include:

* Rochelle at Ottawa girls basketball, ppd. to Wednesday, Jan. 24

* Kewanee at Princeton girls basketball, ppd. to Saturday, Feb. 3, 11:30 a.m./1 p.m.

* Princeton boys basketball at Kewanee, ppd. to Tuesday, Feb. 13

* Coal City at Streator boys basketball at Kewanee, ppd. to Saturday, Feb. 10

* Princeton at Newman wrestling