The Princeton Closet donates $217,000 to 36 community organizations

Representative members of the 36 organizations that received a total of $217,000 from The Princeton Closet pose for a group photo Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, with volunteers from The Closet. (Derek Barichello)

Princeton Mayor Ray Mabry described The Closet as a win-win for the community.

Thursday the non-profit resale shop built on donations and volunteers celebrated another annual victory distributing $217,000 of its revenue to 36 different organizations during a Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours.

“It’s something we work hard at every year,” said Joanne Kloepping, board president at the store. “In December, we come together to see how much money we have to give out. It’s such a cool thing to be able to provide for the community.”

Organizations receiving funds are: Barker Farm Outreach, Inc., Tri-County Opportunities Council, Second Story Teen Center, Our Table, Bureau Valley Buddy Bags, Buddy Bags Inc., Princeton Ministerial Association, Making It Program and Practical Christian Life Ministry, Royal Family Kids, Braveheart Children’s Advocacy Center, Freedom House, Another Child Foundation, Bureau County Christmas for Kids, Princeton Club 56, 3 Rivers Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Happy Hands Preschool, University of Illinois Bureau County Extension Service, Learning Stage - Camp 56, Arukah Institute of Healing, Gateway Services, Bureau County Senior Citizens Association, Club VIP, Illinois Center for Independent Living, Tabitha’s Hands, A Night to Remember, Princeton Christian Academy, American Legion Post 125, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 125, Flags of Freedom, Prairie Arts Council, Festival 56 Shakespeare in the Park, Bureau County Historical Society, Manlius Historical Society, Princeton Civil War Committee, Princeton Park District Foundation and Cornerstone Community Wellness.

The Closet has served Princeton for more than five decades. The resale shop, now located at 2026 N. Main St., began when teachers traced the feet of migrant children to find their correct shoe and boot sizes. Church Women United then collected shoes for the children, which eventually led to the creation of The Princeton Closet. The thrift store aimed to provide reasonably priced clothing and other items for families too proud to accept charity. The Closet then gives much of its profit back to the community through grants.

“56 years later and we’re still giving back to the community,” said Jennifer Conwell, manager of The Closet.

Mabry said The Closet is an example of the kind of community Princeton is. The resale shop has everything from clothing, to furniture, home items, toys, dishes, books and DVDs, among other items.

“It’s win-win, because it’s a unique attraction, people from all over and surrounding communities come to shop here,” Mabry said. “Then all of that money goes back to the community. We really appreciate The Closet for all it does for the community.”

For more information on The Closet, go to https://princetoncloset.com/ or visit its Facebook page.

Joanne Kloepping reads Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, the names of 36 organizations that received a total of $217,000 from The Princeton Closet. (Derek Barichello)