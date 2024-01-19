Probation for driver who struck Ottawa High School

A motorist who struck Ottawa High School with her car while intoxicated was sentenced Friday to 48 months probation plus time served. (Derek Barichello – dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Jennifer N. Leonard, 53, of Ottawa, however, won a key concession from her sentencing judge. Though prosecutors opposed it, Leonard was placed on TASC (Treatment Accountability for Safer Communities) probation and could, someday, expunge the conviction from her record. She also keeps her license.



“I want to say I’m sorry for what happened,” Leonard said, weeping, when offered a chance to speak. Leonard said she was employed, seeking mental health treatment and, “I can be a productive member of society, and that’s all I’ve ever tried to be.”

Leonard could have faced up to seven years in prison for ramming her car on Aug. 21, 2022, into a door accessible from the high school’s west-side parking lot, causing $72,000 in damage. The door feeds into the school’s 100 level.

Leonard admitted to police she had been drinking in the parking lot and remembered putting the vehicle into drive. Leonard was then in the midst of an acrimonious divorce her estranged husband.

She was charged with DUI soon after the single-vehicle crash, in which she was injured, and later was charged with criminal damage to government-supported property. She entered a blind plead Aug. 9 in La Salle County Circuit Court.

Leonard had no criminal history of note, only a handful of petty moving violations, and prosecutors did not request prison time at Friday’s sentencing hearing.

Instead, Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Jeremiah Adams argued for straight felony probation and not TASC probation, a distinction that would have precluded expungement and kept Leonard’s conviction on the books. Adams also asked that Leonard’s license be revoked.

Adams called the threat to the community “pretty darn high,” even though it was on a Sunday when students and faculty were not present, and that society has “an obligation to keep our schools safe.”

“These crimes need to stay on her record and she should lose her license,” Adams said. “I could not be more emphatic about that.”

Peru defense attorney Douglas Olivero said denying Leonard TASC probation would fly in the face of the legislature’s intent to rehabilitate whenever possible. Leonard, he said, had more than earned the shot thanks to a career in service to others and the fact mental health issues were a driving force in the crash.

“She’s never been in trouble at all,” Olivero said. “So this is kind of an aberration.”

Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia agreed and sentenced Leonard to TASC probation and declined to revoke Leonard’s license. While the sentence does include six months in jail, Leonard had accrued 263 days of pre-trial credit. She must continue with mental health treatment and make $2,500 in restitution to meet the school’s insurance deductible.

“This incident was truly horrific but it is the only aggravating factor in this case,” the judge said. “And as a result of that I believe she is entitled to help from the justice system.”

After the hearing, La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said if Leonard commits any probation violation then his office would, without hesitation, file a petition to revoke her probation and seek a prison sentence.

“Her fate is in her hands now,” Navarro said.