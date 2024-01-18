Rezin launches first phase of Safe Screens, Healthy Minds initiative

State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, announced the launch of her Safe Screens, Healthy Minds initiative, which intends to address the harmful effects social media platforms have on young, developing minds, and to hold social media platforms accountable for deceptive practices. (Photo provided by Andrew Adams)

State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, announced the launch of her Safe Screens, Healthy Minds initiative, which intends to address the harmful effects social media platforms have on young, developing minds, and to hold social media platforms accountable for deceptive practices.

During the first phase of Rezin’s initiative, the senator will host a series of roundtables across the state to gather input from parents, educators and mental health professionals. The first event will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, in the Yorkville Middle School auditorium, 920 Prairie Crossing Drive.

The specific dates and locations for subsequent events will be announced at a later time.

“Feedback from parents [and] mental health professionals will provide valuable insights to further guide our efforts in the months ahead,” Rezin said in a news release. “By fostering a statewide dialogue, we can take collective action to put protections into place to protect minors when using these platforms.”

Studies have revealed that the deliberate design of social media platforms encourages harmful behaviors; intensifies issues such as anxiety, depression, eating disorders and feelings of inadequacy; and provides a venue for unwanted sexual advances on minors.

These research findings align with disclosures from multiple whistleblowers who testified before the U.S. Congress providing further support for the independent research results.

“While these platforms offer immense opportunities for communication and learning, they also present significant risks, especially when it comes to the deceptive practices employed by social media platforms to target young users through algorithms and data harvesting,” Rezin said. “This initiative will enhance online safety for children, creating a safer digital environment than the one they encountered in the past.”

The goal of Rezin’s Safe Screens, Healthy Minds initiative is to directly address those concerns through the introduction and passage of legislation.