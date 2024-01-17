Victim in Ottawa fatal fire identified

An Ottawa man who died from injuries sustained in a Sunday fire in South Ottawa was identified Tuesday in a news release from the La Salle County Coroner’s Office. (Tom Sistak)

An Ottawa man who died from injuries sustained in a Sunday fire in South Ottawa was identified Tuesday in a news release from the La Salle County Coroner’s Office.

The preliminary autopsy said Jacob R. Faltin-Medina, 29, died of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide intoxication as the result of the fire.

He was transferred to OSF St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Ottawa and died as a result of his injuries after firefighters found him unresponsive on the second floor of a house at 414 Second Ave. and transferred him by ladder to medical personnel, according to a news release.

Faltin-Medina was a school psychologist at Circuit Breaker School, Lostant, Ransom and Tonica, according to the La Salle/Putnam County Educational Alliance for Special Education or L.E.A.S.E.

The La Salle County Coroner’s Office said the incident remains under investigation by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office, Ottawa police and fire departments and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

The Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa will be handling his arrangements.