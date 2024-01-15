Ottawa fire requires neighboring departments for assistance

Firefighters respond to a fire Sunday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 414 Second Ave. in Ottawa. (Photo provided by Annette Barr Photography)

A number of fire departments responded Sunday night to assist in extinguishing a fire in South Ottawa.

A Mutual Aid Box Alarm System was activated at about 5:30 p.m. to 414 Second Ave., including Ottawa, Naplate, Wallace, Marseilles and Grand Ridge departments. Additionally, Ottawa and Marseilles EMS were on the scene.

Smoke was visible from across the Illinois River in Ottawa from the fire.

At the time of the fire, temperatures had dipped below zero degrees and La Salle County is under a wind chill warning.

Shaw Local News Network will have more information as it becomes available.

Firefighters responded to a fire at 414 Second Ave. in Ottawa. (Photo provided by Annette Barr Photography)