Streator fire contained to bathroom by resident’s quick response

A Streator resident’s quick response is being credited by the Streator Fire Department for containing a fire Sunday night to the room of its origin. (Scott Anderson)

A Streator resident’s quick response is being credited by the Streator Fire Department for containing a fire Sunday night to the room of its origin.

The resident noticed smoke and fire in a bathroom, then called 911, the fire department said in a Tuesday news release.

Streator firefighters arrived at 10:15 p.m., three minutes after receiving the call, and found light smoke coming from the single story house. Crews found most of the fire extinguished by the homeowner.

Firefighters ventilated the home, the bathroom was checked for any fire extension and none was found in the rest of the house.

The bathroom of the house had mild smoke, water and fire damage. The fire investigation concluded the cause of the fire was accidental, according to the news release. There were no injuries, however, firefighters were affected by the sub-zero temperatures and worked quickly to avoid the freezing of fire apparatus.

The Streator Fire Department added to its news release a note urging residents to dispose of all smoking materials carefully.

The fire department was assisted by Vermilion Valley Dispatch and the Streator Police Department.