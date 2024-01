The Manlius Sportsmens Club will host fish fries during Lent from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 16, March 1 and March 22.

The Manlius Sportsmens Club will host fish fries during Lent from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 16, March 1 and March 22. Cost is $15 per person, which includes fish dinner, fries, baked beans and potato salad.