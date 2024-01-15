OSF to open Oglesby primary care clinic

The OSF Medical Group - Primary Care office in Oglesby is scheduled to open Tuesday, Jan. 16, OSF said in a Monday news release. (Scott Anderson)

The OSF Medical Group - Primary Care office in Oglesby is scheduled to open Tuesday, Jan. 16, OSF said in a Monday news release.

Operating hours at the new location, 790 W. Walnut St., Oglesby, will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, except every other Friday will close at 5 p.m. Call 815-221-1330 for more information or to schedule appointments.

The office will be staffed by a team of experienced healthcare professionals, including: Patricia Blackburn, PA; Ricardo Calderon, MD; Britnae Lewis, APRN; and Elizabeth Stuart, APRN.

OSF HealthCare said in the news release it remains dedicated to providing exceptional healthcare services, and the opening of this new clinic underscores its commitment to the well-being of the local community.