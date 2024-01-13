Wine bar, bistro set to open in Princeton, in former Flour House

Wild Ginger Wine Bar and Bistro is set to open this spring at the former Flour House Bakery, 950 N. Main St., Princeton. (BCR photo)

Wild Ginger Wine Bar and Bistro is set to open this spring at the former Flour House Bakery, 950 N. Main St., Princeton.

Wild Ginger will be open for lunch and dinner featuring locally-sourced ingredients from Mill Road Farms in Sheffield. Princeton native Dan Marquis is opening the restaurant that will offer “farm-to-table comfort food with a twist.”

The restaurant’s walls and shelves will feature historic and interesting pictures of Princeton and its residents. People willing to contribute a photo, preferably group photos, are asked to email them to mcollison@collisonltd.com.

Flour House Bakery closed in December after 10 years of business.

