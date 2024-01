Bureau County sports cancellations/postponements for Saturday, Jan. 13

Bureau County area cancellations/postponements for Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 include:

* Newman at Princeton girls basketball; ppd. to Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024

* Serena vs. Hall boys basketball; ppd. make TBA

* LaMoille vs. Midland boys basketball, canceled

* Coal City and Dakota at Princeton wrestling, cancelled.

* St. Bede, BV at Newman freshmen boys basketball tournament, canceled

* Kaneland at Ottawa girls basketball; makeup date TBA

* Ottawa at Mendota boys basketball; makeup TBA

* Tri-County girls basketball tournament at Henry; will start Monday

* Hall girls at Byron MLK Shootout; new schedule for Monday

Other makeup dates:

* Newman at BV boys basketball from Friday, rescheduled for Jan. 18, 7 p.m.

* St. Bede at Roanoke-Benson boys basketball from Friday, rescheduled for Jan. 29

* Kewanee at Hall boys basketball from Friday, rescheduled for Jan. 30

* Marquette at PC boys basketball from Friday, rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 3

* St. Bede at Lowpoint-Washburn boys basketball from Jan. 9, rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 7