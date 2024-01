First responders, nursing home and hospital staffs needing a safe ride to work in Mendota during this blizzard can call the Mendota Police Department at 815-539-9331. (Shaw Local File photo)

Call ahead, the police will need additional time because of the blizzard like weather and poor road conditions.