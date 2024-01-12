Boys basketball: Bureau Valley boys win first SRC championship

The Bureau Valley Storm, the top seed, captured the SRC 7th-grade championship, defeating No. 2 Ottawa 35-13 Thursday at Mendota. It's the first boys title for BV since joining the BVEC in 2019-20. Team members and cheerleaders are (front row, from left to right) Bentley Chamberlain, Levi Slock, Carson Gruber, Waylon Miller and Owen Cady; and (back row) Lily Fritz, Lydia Gross, Coach Jim Nugent, Charles Taylor, Chase Stier, Wyatt Smith, Brady Smith, Addelle Burden, Myleigh Benavidez and Ariana Comer. (Photo provided)

The Bureau Valley Storm made school history by capturing the SRC seventh-grade championship, defeating Ottawa 35-13 Thursday night at Mendota.

The Storm (13-1) were the top seed and Ottawa was No. 2.

Carson Gruber led the Storm with 18 points while Owen Cady had eight and Levi Slock added seven.

Other squad members are Bentley Chamberlain, Waylon Miller and Owen Cady, Charles Taylor, Chase Stier, Wyatt Smith and Brady Smith. They are coached by Mac Nugent.

No. 1 La Salle beat No. 2 Spring Valley 52-38 for the eighth-grade championship

No. 4 Ottawa defeated No. 2 Princeton 38-31 for third place in the eighth grade while No. 5 P eru beat No. 6 Streator 38-23 for third place in the seventh grade.