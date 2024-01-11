Streator council talks about plan for possible migrant buses

The Streator City Council talked Tuesday about its options should a bus of migrants stop short on its way to Chicago and abandon its passengers in Streator. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

The Streator City Council this week discussed its options if a bus carrying migrants made a drop-off in Streator.

Council members agreed that it’s not likely because Streator is not on a major interstate nor on a railroad line to Chicago, but the discussion was had to determine whether the city should put a plan in place.

The council didn’t take any action nor settle on a plan, as the item was on the agenda for discussion only.

Instead, council members reached a consensus on the city’s limited options, believing the city would need to find a way to bus them to Chicago, where more resources are available.

Streator is one of many communities within a 100-mile radius of Chicago discussing plans on how to react if a bus left migrants within the city.

Migrants arriving in northern Illinois cities is the latest in a trend seen over the past year as Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s administration transports groups crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas to Democratic-led cities such as Chicago, The Associated Press reported.

Chicago officials have imposed penalties on unscheduled bus drop-offs, saying their abrupt nature doesn’t allow the city to adequately prepare to house those in need.

As a result of Chicago’s new ordinance, a number of buses have left migrants behind in nearby suburbs, mostly in communities on interstates or with railroad lines tied to Chicago.

Mayor Tara Bedei said she participated in a conference call with the La Salle County Emergency Management Agency to hear the available options.

Attorney Sheryl Churney warned that some ordinances adopted by cities have not been tested, noting that there were federal and state commerce and immigration laws, as well as constitutional rights of not only the migrants but also the busing companies that have to be considered.

Police Chief John Franklin said police would seek a bus to take migrants to Chicago, where resources are available to them.

Council member David Reed and Bedei agreed that the city may need to provide some services to the migrants to care for them in the short term until they can get to Chicago.

Bedei also noted that the city would keep tabs on what was spent in case any federal or state funding became available for communities that responded to these situations.

Council member David “Moose” Conner said he didn’t believe the city should do anything, noting that the migrants should face the consequences of their decisions.

Reed said he believed the city would have to do something and wouldn’t have a choice because it could be a dozen or so people left in the cold with no place to go, no food and no proper clothing.

City Manager David Plyman said the best place for migrants is to get them to Chicago, and the city would need to work with local churches and community organizations should services need to be provided.

Streator is not alone in considering a policy should migrants be left in La Salle County. The La Salle County Board will vote at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, on being a “nonsanctuary county.”

Meanwhile the Marseilles City Council put in place an ordinance giving its city, which is on Interstate 80, the ability to fine or impound buses transporting migrants.

Ottawa, also on Interstate 80, developed an emergency plan focused on providing short-term services to migrants until they can be bused to Chicago.

So far there have been no drop-offs in La Salle County.