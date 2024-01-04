Marseilles council sets code to handle migrant buses with fines, possible impound

The Marseilles City Council on Wednesday night voted to amend its city codes to include a section regarding “charter transportation,” essentially putting in place a set of procedures to be followed in the event of a large scale drop off of immigrants in town. (Photo provided by Marseilles)

The Marseilles City Council on Wednesday night voted to amend its city codes to include a section regarding “charter transportation,” essentially putting in place a set of procedures to be followed in the event of a large scale drop off of migrants in town.

Marseilles is one of many communities within 100 mile radius of Chicago setting policy for migrants.

Commissioner Melissa Small addressed the council regarding a conference call for many La Salle County municipalities and government agencies she and Police Chief Brian Faber took part in, one covering their options should migrants usually headed for large cities, such as Chicago, begin to filter down interstates 80 and 55 corridor to smaller rural communities, such as Marseilles.

More than 60 buses brought nearly 2,500 migrants to the Chicago-area from Texas between Dec. 20 and 27, according to a news release from Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday.

Migrants arriving in northern Illinois cities is the latest in a trend seen over the past year as Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s administration transports groups crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas to Democratic-led cities, The Associated Press reported. Migrants were bound for Chicago. Chicago city leaders, however, have since imposed penalties of their own on unscheduled bus drop-offs, saying the abrupt nature of the drop-offs doesn’t allow the city to adequately prepare to house those in need.

Small said Wednesday so far, it is “city by city, town by town, it’s up to the municipality to determine how it wants to mitigate the situation,” and she said the state has not stepped in to take control of the situation. That is, however, still open to change.

Also open to change are what goes into the new section of municipal codes as more information on the migration becomes available. The code said buses could be impounded and a $1,000 fine levied, plus charges for towing and storage, should the code violations take place.

“There are obviously so many issues to prepare for,” Small said. “It is a huge humanitarian issue going on, but we want to make sure we have our ducks in a row as far as how we handle it as a city … We hope it doesn’t become an issue, but we want to make sure we have measures in place to protect us as a city should it become one.

“Keeping everybody safe is the primary goal.”

The commissioner said she’d been told buses have unloaded their passengers in the suburbs. That includes the Chicago suburbs, which recently had 15 buses drop off there, and added over the weekend, she’d heard Grundy County closed off an exit from Interstate 55 to prevent a bus from stopping there, the county having by choice declared itself a non-sanctuary county.

Small also noted there have been instances where immigrants are arriving with just a blanket and the clothes on their backs.

“As a human, it strikes a chord in your heart and you want to make sure the people are getting the help that they need,” she said, “but also to make sure it’s going through the proper channels, making sure that the safety of the community is foremost.”

On Nov. 16, Pritzker announced a plan to allocate $160 million through the Illinois Department of Human Services to help aid asylum seekers headed to Chicago. The funds, according to the governor’s office, are mostly allocated to the city of Chicago, however.