The only Bureau County area cancellations/postponements announced for today is the LaMoille at Lowpoint-Washburn boys basketball game. No make-up date has been set.

Make-up dates set

*Tuesday’s SRC junior high boys basketball tournament at Mendota will be played today

*Tuesday’s Ottawa at L-P girls basketball game will be made up tonight

*Tuesday’s LaMoille-Hiawatha boys basketball game will be made up on Tuesday, Jan. 23