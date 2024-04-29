Streator Walking Club encourages activity, social interaction

Joanne Fitzgerald is a Streator transplant. So is Kathy Reese and Carol McCormick.

The trio is just three of about a dozen or more regulars that meet Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at Streator’s City Park for a walk two times around the perimeter of the park.

Known as the Streator Walking Club, the group started when Kimberely Burgos posted on a community Facebook page she didn’t know anybody in town and was looking for some social groups to participate. Fitzgerald already was part of a small activity group called Motivation Movement, so she invited Burgos and from there a concept grew.

“I told her just show up if you ever want to join us,” Fitzgerald said. “Then after she said yes right away, two others said yes and it just grew.”

“So many in the city have lived here their whole lives and their friends are lifelong friends. This gives me an opportunity to meet new people among a group.” — Kathy Reese, Streator Walking Club participant

The Streator Walking Club hosted its inaugural walk around the park March 19 with 40 people in attendance – its largest turnout to date. The club meets four times a week regularly – at noon and 6 p.m. Tuesdays, at 6 p.m. Thursdays and 1 p.m. Sundays near the Plumb Pavilion in City Park.

“It was such a beautiful day,” Fitzgerald said of the first walk. “We’ve been walking ever since. We get about a baker’s dozen each time out. The idea is to exercise, socialize and engage.”

Participants can walk at their own pace. Some like to race around the park, while others prefer a brisk pace or a stroll. Walkers also can go as far as they want. The group has noticed their presence in the park has kept watch of the public area and made it more inviting to others.

Since being new to the community, Reese said the Walking Club has been instrumental in helping her socialize with people.

“It’s a good way to meet neighbors,” Reese said. “I read that woman’s post (on Facebook) and I said I’ve got to join that group. It’s really hard, so many in the city have lived here their whole lives and their friends are lifelong friends. This gives me an opportunity to meet new people among a group. It’s been rewarding.”

McCormick agrees. She also participates in Motivation Movement with Fitzgerald.

“This is another way of motivating each other to get outside, get some fresh air and some exercise,” McCormick said. “It’s nice all the friendships being made. I’m a transplant, like JoAnn, I moved here three years ago and friendships have grown out of these groups.”

McCormick said it is easy to strike up conversation within a group, especially when everyone is sharing an activity. From those conversations, people have scheduled other social activities outside of the group as they find common interests.

“The socialization is the biggest reward,” said Ronni Zito, of Streator.

Not everyone is a transplant in the group, however. There are plenty of lifetime and longtime Streator resident walkers. For them, it’s not only a chance to meet new people, but also a catalyst to exercise.

“I need the motivation to get out and exercise,” said Bayer, who noted she needs to walk for health reasons. “This is it. I wouldn’t be doing it, if it wasn’t for this group.”

The Streator Walking Club has expanded it reach from its initial walk March 19. Its Facebook page now has 454 followers and the group has organized events beyond City Park. The group has participated in the Streator Key Club’s walkathon to raise money for March of Dimes and joined a couple wildflower walks at Sandy Ford Conservation Area.

Next, the Streator Walking Club is going to host its inaugural Community Day from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5. The event will kick off with a friendly walk at 1 p.m., showcasing the unity and vitality of Streator’s diverse organizations and businesses, Fitzgerald said.

With 22 participants already on board, the Streator Walking Club is inviting other groups to join in. Registration is open until May 1. To sign up, reach out to the Streator Walking Club via Facebook or email at joannemarie070707@gmail.com.

Additionally, the club will take part in an outdoor exercise demonstration in partnership with Streator Family YMCA at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at the Twister Hill Park. The group also will host a foraging walk 1 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Marilla Park and an introduction to forest bathing at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Marilla Park. To conclude its summer festivities, the walking club also will host a picnic and ice cream social at noon Sunday, July 14, at City Park.

“We’re looking forward to our first Community Day vent,” Fitzgerald said. “We want to celebrate community wellness, connection and joy. We want to show what’s available and showcase Streator.”

Fitzgerald wants to be sure word gets out and the Streator Walking Club’s events are easy to find and inviting, because she, like others in the group, know how hard it is being new to town with no starting point.

“We are a welcoming group,” Fitzgerald said. “Drop in and try it out.”

A group photo of the Streator Walking Club participants on Sunday, April 21, 2024, in front of Plumb Pavilion at City Park. (Derek Barichello)