Black Bros. in Mendota to add 18,000 square feet to manufacturing headquarters

Black Bros. ownership and key team members gathered with Mendota city officials and employees of Phalen Steel Construction Company on Thursday for a commemorative groundbreaking.

Black Bros. – a 140-year-old, sixth-generation family business – began progress on an additional 18,000 square feet of manufacturing space at its headquarters in late February. The new building will house the company’s Roll Department, where the complete process of steel-roll machining and rubber vulcanization takes place. Completion is on track for this fall.