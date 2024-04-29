Princeton Elementary custodian to allow students to shave beard, head to raise money for Douglas School

Douglas Elementary School in Princeton is looking to make improvements to the grounds surrounding its building, the school said Sunday in a news release. The class who raises the most money will get to help custodian Bob Espel shave his beard, while the class who raises the second highest amount will help shave his head. (Photo provided by Princeton Elementary)

Using funds from the Preschool for All grant, the school has purchased new age-appropriate playground equipment to promote physical activity, creativity and social interaction. To coincide with the arrival of the new playground equipment, the school is seeking help from the community to improve and enhance the existing landscaping by adding new plants and flowers around the building’s exterior.

School custodian Bob Espel has come up with a plan to help raise money for this project. In the spring of 2021, Espel challenged the Douglas community to raise money for the Bureau County Food Pantry and collected more than $3,000 by trading his famous beard in for spare change. For this year’s challenge, Espel is willing to go one step further, the school said. The class who raises the most money will get to help him shave his beard, while the class who raises the second highest amount will help shave his head.

This fundraising challenge has proven to be popular with the students, parents and staff in the past, the school said. Donations can be sent with students or dropped off in the main office. If you have any questions, contact school principal Mandy Hunt by phone at 815-872-9741 or email at ahunt@pes115.org.