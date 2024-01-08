Streator YMCA to host junior chefs class

The Streator YMCA will host a junior chefs class for children age 7 to 12 on Thursdays for three weeks beginning Jan. 11. (Shaw Media File Photo)

The Streator YMCA will host a junior chefs class for children age 7 to 12 on Thursdays for three weeks beginning Jan. 11.

Courses will be 5 to 6 p.m. at the YMCA, 710 Oakley Ave.

Attendees will learn basic safety skills, along with a recipe of the week. Young chefs will be able to show off their recipes at home. Supplied and ingredients are included. Recipes may include banana pancakes, fruit pizza, breat in a bag and other items.

The registration deadline is Monday, Jan. 8. The class is $65 ($50 for members), and there is a $5 late fee if registered after deadline.