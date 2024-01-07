Ottawa YMCA launches body strengthening class

The Ottawa YMCA has kick-started the new year by launching its new class on Saturday. (Maribeth Wilson)

The Ottawa YMCA has kick-started the new year by launching a new class on Saturday.

Les Mills BodyPump team consists of Janee Johnson, Jen Swanson, Michele Callaway, Pat Campbell, Ryan Hartman, and Health and Wellness Director Karen Szewczuk.

Szwewczuk said Les Mills BodyPump is the original barbell class that tones and shapes your entire body with light to moderate weights and high repetitions.

“It focuses on all the major muscle groups with compound, isolation, and body weight movements,” she said. “The best part of BodyPump is the Mind, Music, and Muscle Connection.”

Szewczuk said that when you connect the muscle and the tempo together, that will strengthen your mind.

The class is appropriate for any adult from 18 years old to the active older adult. All fitness levels will find success in BodyPump.

Szewczuk said there are modifications available to accommodate those who need them, such as opting to use only body weight in the beginning and slowly add weight to the bar as they gain strength and confidence.

“It encompasses all the major muscle groups,” she said, “and utilizes compound isolation and body weight-strengthening movements. So, it’s a fabulous class.”

What to expect

For those who have never taken the class, here are a few quick tips to make sure your first class is as smooth as possible. Arrive early and bring water – this class requires a bit of setup. You’ll need to grab a bench top, four risers, a mat, a bar, various-sized weight plates and clips to secure the weights to the bar. You may want to choose a spot near the front of the room to be closer to the instructor.

Each class consists of musical tracks set in the following sequence: a warmup, legs, chest, back, triceps, biceps, lunges, shoulders, core and cool down.

Some of the movements in class may include squats, deadlifts, dead rows, clean and press, power press, triceps kickbacks, lunges, shoulder press, crunches and leg lifts.

The music is high-energy popular music that class members can sing along with as they sweat.

The class is free for YMCA members.

For January, Pump is scheduled from 5:45 to 6:30 a.m. Monday, noon to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 5:45 to 6:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The YMCA is at 201 E Jackson St. in Ottawa. For information, call 815-433-3295, or visit www.ottawaymca.org.