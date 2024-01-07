Ottawa Odd Fellows donates non-perishable food to Arukah’s Living Room

The Brothers and Sisters of The Independent Order of Odd Fellows Ottawa 41 Lodge supported Arukah Institute’s Living Room with a donation of non-perishable food items. (Photo provided by Ray Jackson)

Arukah Institute is a facility at 613 W. Marquette St. in Ottawa that provides immediate support to people in crisis, including people with addiction and mental health crisis. The professionals at The Living Room meet at an equal level with people in need to provide a comfortable helpful atmosphere tailored to the specific needs of the individual or families.

IOOF Ottawa 41 is a non-profit, non-political, non-sectarian charitable organization that helps supply the local community with moneys, goods and services. The group meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month in its lodge location at 1660 N 2501st Road, Ottawa. The public is welcome. For more information about either organization, call Arukah Institute of Healing at 815-443-5160 or IOOF Ottawa at 630-484-0052.