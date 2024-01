The Long Point American Legion, 124 Fourth St., will host a pork chop supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11. (Scott Anderson)

Dine-in or carryout is available. A $10 supper includes a pork chop sandwich, green beans, applesauce and choice of iced tea, lemonade or water. Soda pop is available for $1. It is $6 for a pork chop sandwich only.

Desserts will be provided by the Long Point Women’s Auxiliary and sold separately.