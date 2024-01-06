Prairie Arts Center in Princeton to host knitting class

The Prairie Arts Center in Princeton will be hosting a knitting class, beginning with a session 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The Prairie Arts Center in Princeton will be hosting a knitting class, beginning with a session 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15 at at 24 Park Ave. E.

The course will be for beginners as well as experienced knitters looking to refine their skills.

In this interactive session, participants will learn to cast and knit their own scarf. They’ll be able to continue at home to their desired scarf length.

A follow-up class will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, to learn to cast off and add fringe.

Participants will need to bring U.S. Size 10 knitting needles, yarn of their choosing.

Cost for entry is $20. Sue Garvin will lead the course. Spaces are limited to 10 people.

For information or to sign up, contact prairieartsprinceton@gmail.com or send Prairie Arts Council a message on Facebook.

This program is partially supported by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency through federal funds provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Princeton Closet.