The Ladd Grade School Board will host a special meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, to discuss and approve an updated e-learning plan. (Provided)

The Ladd School District 94 Board will host a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, to discuss and approve an updated e-learning plan. The meeting will take place in the school library, 232 E. Cleveland St.