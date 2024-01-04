Serena tops Reed-Custer for 15th win of the season :The Times Area Roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 3

Boys basketball

Serena 64, Reed-Custer 51: At Braidwood, the Huskers improved to 15-1 on the season with the win over the Comets on Wednesday.

Tanner Faivre paced Serena with 23 points, six rebounds and three assists; and Hunter Staton added 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Richie Armour had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Carson Baker nine points.

Flanagan-Cornell 52, Eureka 48: At Eureka, the Falcons slipped past the host Hornets in the Heart of Illinois Conference game Tuesday.

Flanagan-Cornell was led by 16 points from Kesler Collins, 13 points from Logan Ruddy, and 12 points from Brennan Edens.

Girls basketball

Ottawa 47, Oak Forest 28: At Oak Forest, the Pirates (9-6) rolled to the road win over the Bengals.

Amboy 28, Somonauk-Leland 18: At Somonauk, the Bobcats fell to the Clippers in a defensive battle.

Haley McCoy and Kiley Mason each scored eight points for Somonauk-Leland

“Both teams made some adjustments from last week’s game and the result was strong defense without much scoring,” S-L coach Jason Zaleski said. “I’m very proud of our girls’ efforts as we are getting more aggressive and physical on the court. This was another game we can build on as we continue to play solid team basketball with consistency.”

Fieldcrest 48, Dwight 27: At Minonk, Macy Gochanour scored 18 points to help the Knights to a nonconference victory over the Trojans.

Kaitlin White added 13 points for Fieldcrest (14-5).

Boys wrestling

Seneca 36, Plano 35; Princeton 41, Seneca 39: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish split a pair of close duals, topping the Reapers, but falling to the Tigers.

Against Princeton, Seneca (13-6) received on-mat wins from Ethan Othon (126 pounds, pinfall in 3:48), Nick Grant (144, pinfall in :47), Asher Hamby (175, pinfall in 1:30), Landon Venecia (190, 11-4 decision) and Chris Peura (215, pinfall in :41). The Irish then had wins against Plano from Othon (126, pinfall in 1:31), Gunner Varland (175, pinfall in 1:24), Hamby (190, pinfall in 5:30), Peura (215, pinfall in 1:00 and Jeremy Gagnon (285, pinfall in 1:24).

Boys bowling

La Salle-Peru 3,030, Ottawa 2,866: At the Illinois Valley Super Bowl, the Pirates were defeated by the rival Cavaliers.

Evan Spencer paced Ottawa with 555 series and high games of 191 and 195. Aaron Wiltfong added a 516 and a 207 high game.

Mendota 3,127, Streator 2,897: At Streator Elks Club, the Bulldogs fell short against the visiting Trojans.

Cody Taylor led Streator with a 572 series that included a 210 high game, followed by Anthony Dominic (554, 211), Jaxin Goodrich (503, 192), Izak Gallik (469), Ian Wheeler (405) and Tyson Kolojay (394).