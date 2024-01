Superintendent of Streets/Sanitation Quint Quiram speaks to the Princeton City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, on the past year and what's ahead for the department. (Derek Barichello)

After a two-year wait, two new Princeton garbage trucks are expected to be delivered to the city by the end of March.

The trucks were ordered in March 2022 and were not immediately available, according to Superintendent of Streets/Sanitation Quint Quiram. The trucks, however, are now in Iowa being assembled, he told the City Council on Tuesday.

Within the next few weeks, residents will have new garbage bins delivered, all before spring when the trucks are expected to go into operation, he said.