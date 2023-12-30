Boys basketball: Fourth-quarter explosion carries Pirates into Plano’s consolation title game

PLANO – After a first quarter where they failed to score in double digits, the Ottawa Pirates put together their best offensive game of the season so far to best Yorkville Christian 68-55 and advance to Saturday’s 3:15 p.m. consolation title game at the Plano Christmas Classic.

Cooper Knoll had a monster game for Ottawa, combining 29 points with 16 rebounds and five assists. Aric Threadgill added 13 points, with Huston Hart chipping in nine. Keevon Peterson added six points and five assists for the Pirates, who shot 50% (24 of 48) from the field and 61.1% (11 of 18) from 3-point distance, including Knoll’s 5-of-6 performance from long range.

The Pirates trailed 19-9 after the first quarter, 32-27 at halftime and 47-44 through three before outscoring Yorkville Christian 24-8 in the final quarter.