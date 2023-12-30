Best of show winners announced at Starved Rock Photography Show

Best of show winner Dave Weth, of Normal, shows off "Flying Colors" an insect on flowers. (Photo provided by Lisa Sons)

Ninety-seven photographs were entered into this year’s annual Starved Rock Photography Show at the Starved Rock Visitor Center.

The show is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 6. The Visitor Center will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Best of show winners include grand prize, Dave Weth from Normal; second place Philip Smith from West Chicago; and third place Heather Wellman Farrell from Streator.

This year’s show was almost double last year’s show of 52 entries. The annual show started in 2019. Judges include professional photographers Chris Young from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Kathy Casstevens from the Starved Rock Lodge, and Matthew Klein from the Starved Rock Foundation and Starved Rock Hikers.

This year’s categories include North American landscapes, parks and habitats; bodies of water; mammals; flowers and plants; trees, lichen and fungi; birds; insects, fish, reptiles and amphibians; Illinois parks, preserves and habitats; and waterfalls and icefalls.

A photographer’s award reception for those who entered, their immediate family members or significant others, and media will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7 at the Starved Rock State Park Visitor Center.

Best of show: “Flying Colors”

Weth said he took the image of an insect on a flower at Funks Grove during the summer when birding slowed down.

“I chose to enter this image because of its vibrant colors,” Weth said. “I enjoy capturing unique moments with my camera. Going out with it is like a treasure hunt, you never know what you’ll find. I began my photography journey to more easily identify birds that I saw on my outings.”

Second place: “I Spy”

Smith said he started seriously taking photos five years ago with his first DSLR.

“My picture title of ‘I Spy’ was just the way this fox kit was acting the whole time that I interacted with it,” he said. “He would look around corners to see if I was still there and try to not let me see him. Although it did seem that he enjoyed the time we spent together more than the other four kits that were around.”

The photo was taken in an abandoned old farm shed in Plainfield.

“The day I took that photo and looked at his face, I knew it was one of my favorite pics I have ever taken.”

Third place: “Bright-eyed and bushy-tailed”

Farrell started nature watching and photography just a few years ago as a calming distraction, she said.

“I love so many things about it,” she said. “The quiet peaceful sunrises, sunsets, the sounds, the treasure hunt and then coming home to discover what was hopefully captured through the camera are just a few aspects to love.”

She said she also loves sharing images of nature with people who cannot get out and experience it for themselves.

“These tiny owls are not often seen without really hunting for them, and for all of the time I spent looking this was a chance encounter,” she said. “I was just outside Streator and decided to change directions when my Jeep tires entered a bit of grass and up popped the bird! It stopped just feet away from the jeep to collect itself giving me a moment to capture a shot before it flew off.”

Phillip Smith was second place best in show at the Starved Rock Photography Show. He is displaying his photo “I Spy” of a red fox kit. (Photo provided by Lisa Sons)