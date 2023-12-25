Letter to the editor: Tears of Christmas joy

About a week ago, I made an appointment for the water company to come out and replace my meter.

The appointment was at about 8:30 a.m. As I was wrapping Christmas gifts for my kids, there was a bang on the door. I knew it was the city coming to replace my meter, so I opened the door and was greeted by two city workers, about middle-aged, who appeared to be happy to be there.

One said they’re from the city in a voice that, like I said, was happy to be there.

I didn’t think anything of it. I let them in through the back door. As soon as they were settled in, I asked one of the men if he would happen to know about a leak I have from behind my washer. He took the time to look and noticed it was my hot water hose. He seemed happy to help me figure it out.

About 15 minutes into the job, one of the men cheerfully said he was leaving and told me to have a very merry Christmas. About five to 10 minutes after that, the other guy explained to me what they did and why, and then he left, too.

I wanted to chase him down and give him a hug for bringing happy tears to my eyes.

See, my boyfriend of five years passed away from a heart issue back in January – about two weeks after his 50th birthday – on the side of the road when we were coming home from Ottawa.

My kids suffered the loss, too, but I felt the worst pain imaginable. I didn’t forget how to be a mom, but when they were in school, I took advantage of that opportunity to break down.

It was a huge loss to our lives. He was my happy. We were going to get married in June.

Anyway, I cried when the meter guy left. He just doesn’t know how much his cheerfulness and friendliness brought back a little bit of my Christmas spirit.

If they woke up on the wrong side of the bed, you wouldn’t know it. I guess I should’ve told him. I should’ve told them both. I didn’t catch their names, but I’m hoping whoever reads this will know them and give them my gratitude for helping me get through the first Christmas without my John.

I do see a therapist. I have been since February, and although she’s a great help, these two city workers helped the most at just the right time.

Thank you. I’m in tears all over again writing this.

Merry Christmas!

Michelle Szewczyk

La Salle