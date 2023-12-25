Horizon House Tree of Hope reaches $60,000 goal

Horizon House of the Illinois Valley in Peru reached its $60,000 goal for the Tree of Hope, the organization announced Sunday. (Scott Anderson)

Horizon House of the Illinois Valley in Peru reached its $60,000 goal for the Tree of Hope, the organization announced Sunday.

“Congratulations to our 2023 Tree of Hope Co-chairs, Melissa Lathrop and Bri Hrovat for succeeding in their efforts to get the whole tree lit before Christmas,” Horizon House posted to its Facebook page Sunday.

The Tree of Hope is Horizon House’s annual year-end holiday fundraising campaign mailed to every resident in Horizon House’s service area.

As each gift of $50 was received, another light was added to the tree. Gifts of less than $50 are combined so that every gift will help light the tree of hope. A tree lighting ceremony was conducted Dec. 13, in which the organization had announced it was 75% of the way the goal.