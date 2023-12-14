Horizon House in Peru lights Tree of Hope

Michelle Rich, Horizon House CEO, and co-chairs Mellissa Lathrop and Bri Hrovat, light the Tree of Hope on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, at Horizon House in Peru. More than 75% of donations for this year have been met. An additional $12,640 is needed to reach the $60,000 goal. To donate to the Tree of Hope you can mail or drop off donations at Horizon House main office located at 2000 Plank Road in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

A new light shines on Horizon House as the Tree of Hope was lit for the first time Wednesday night.

Tree of Hope co-chairs Bri Hrovat and Melissa Lathrop joined Horizon House CEO Michelle Rich for the inaugural lighting.

The Tree of Hope is Horizon House’s annual year-end holiday fundraising campaign mailed to every resident in Horizon House’s service area.

This year’s letter was sent from Hrovat and Lathrop, who both use the agency’s Personal Support Worker program to participate in community exploration and a variety of activities based on their interests.

The Tree of Hope is lit Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, at Horizon House in Peru. More than 75% of donations for this year have been met. An additional $12,640 is needed to reach the $60,000 goal. To donate to the Tree of Hope, mail or drop off donations at Horizon House main office, 2000 Plank Road in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Carol Fesco, director of development, said the two best friends have taken their role as co-chairs seriously.

“They have participated in two of the area’s nighttime Christmas parades asking for help in lighting the Tree of Hope, and they were interviewed for WLPO, WAJK and The WOLF radio stations,” Fesco said. “Their enthusiasm is contagious. They are great co-chairs.”

This year’s co-chairs live in Spring Valley.

They said they were thrilled to be helping Horizon House and enjoyed the experience they have had through their participation in Horizon House’s PSW program, according to a news release.

They said they are happy to have the opportunity to help the agency raise money to help fund the PSW program and would like to see the entire tree lit before Christmas.

The goal for this year’s campaign is $60,000. As each gift of $50 is received in December, another light is added to the tree. Gifts of less than $50 are combined so that every gift will help light the tree of hope.

People like to track the campaign’s progress by seeing how much the tree is lit. We are hoping to see the entire tree lit by Christmas.” — Michelle Rich, Horizon House CEO

Fesco said they have been collecting donations for two weeks and already have raised more than 75% of their goal.

“So far our friends and neighbors have demonstrated their generosity with the $47,360 in donations we have already received,” she said. “We just need an additional $12,640 to reach our $60,000 goal. We only have 252 bulbs left to light.”

Rich said the Tree of Hope has been an important tradition in the community for many years.

“People like to track the campaign’s progress by seeing how much the tree is lit,” she said. “We are hoping to see the entire tree lit by Christmas. Hopefully as people are finishing their holiday preparations they will remember the people served by Horizon House and make a donation.”

To donate to the Tree of Hope, mail or drop off a donation at Horizon House’s main office, 2000 Plank Road in Peru. For information, call Fesco at 815-223-4488.