Bureau County property transfers: November 16-30, 2023

The following property transfers were recorded Nov. 16-30, 2023, at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse. (BCR file)

Nov. 16

Janelle and Joseph McCarter to Dustin Williams, warranty deed, Lots 5, 6 and 7 and part of Lot 8 in Bird Haven East Subdivision in Princeton, $85,000.

Nov. 17

Oscar Garcia to Nathalia Arroyo, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 6 in East Bluff Plat in DePue, $70,000.

Brandon Horner to Brookelyn Matznick, warranty deed, part of Lot 1, part of Lot 2 and part of Lot 3 in Block 8 in Ohio, $71,000.

Brenda Plotner-Sampson Living Trust, Brenda Plotner-Sampson (tr), Jeffrey Sampson Living Trust and Jeffrey Sampson (tr) to Jeffrey and Rebecca Loudenburg, trustees’ deed, part of Lot 2 and parts of Lot 1 in Seed’s Subdivision in Neponset, $358,000.

Nicholas Lavanway and Nicole Lawler Lavanway to Austin and Jessica Callison, joint tenancy deed, Lot 3 in Knox Addition in Princeton, $150,000.

Champaign Investment LLC to Scott Hitzler, warranty deed, Lot 14 and part of Lot 13 in Brewer’s Addition in Walnut, $35,000.

Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings, LLC to Dominic Lavia, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Block 3 in Neponset, $11,000.

Nov. 20

Irene Milligan to Nicholas and Nicole Lavanway, warranty deed, Lots 21 and 22 in Pinedale First Subdivision in Princeton, $230,000.

Nov. 21

Janelle and Joseph McCarter to Ashley and Dillon Johnson, joint tenancy deed, Lot 4 in Block 9 in North Addition in Princeton, $53,500.

Harold Richards Trust, Julie Waldrop (tr) and Mary Wallis (tr) to Ryan Grieff, trustees’ deed, part of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $175,000.

Nov. 22

Nancy Olivero (tr), William Olivero (tr) and Carlo Olivero Trust to Connor Sanneman, trustees’ deed, Lot 3 in Block 20 in Spring Valley Coal Co. First Addition in Dalzell, $105,000.

Anna Harder to Selena Barrera, warranty deed, parts of Lot 5 in Block 1 and part of Lot 1 in Block 1 in Banschbach’s Fourth Addition in DePue, $90,000.

Richard Vecchia to Carol and John Visocky, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 and part of Lot 2 in Block 31 in Spring Valley, $134,500.

Nicholas Balestri (AIF), Antonio Ramirez and Luz Ramirez to Liam Bogle and Gennaro Piccolo, warranty deed, Lot 18 and part of Lot 17 in Cambridge First Addition in Spring Valley, $207,500.

Nov. 27

PHP Homes LLC Six to FJ Ventures LLC, warranty deed, Lots 23 and 24 in Block 33 in Spring Valley, $134,740.

Ruth Bonnell (tr), Berneice Kenny (decd) and Colette Sutton (tr) to Joseph Schepley, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 13 in Westfield Township, $160,000.

Myron Oen (tr), Wilma Oen (tr), Myron Oen Trust and Wilma Oen Trust to Blue Bradford IV LLC, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 19 in Milo Township, $1,864,473.

Nov. 29

Daniel Neidetcher to Joseph Hunter, warranty deed, part of Section 8 in Westfield Township, $70,000.

Kailea and Wayne Wilson to John Johnson, warranty deed, Lot 42 and part of Lot 41 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $36,000.

Nov. 30

Curtis Magnuson (tr), Dale Magnuson Trust, Shirley Magnuson Trust and Cindy Porter (tr) to Ashley and Dillon Johnson, trustees’ deed, Lot 24 in Brewer’s Addition in Walnut, $45,000.

Kaufman Holdings LLC to Nathan and Sara Edlefson, warranty deed, parts of Section 33 in Manlius Township and parts of Section 34 in Manlius Township, $387,650.