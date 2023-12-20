Oglesby receives about 60 Santa letters from young residents

For the eighth consecutive year, Santa’s Head Elf of the Naughty and Nice department selected Oglesby as a location for a magic mailbox with direct access to the North Pole. (Shaw file photo)

For the eighth consecutive year, Santa’s Head Elf of the Naughty and Nice department selected Oglesby as a location for a magic mailbox with direct access to the North Pole.

Local children dropped their Christmas lists into the mailbox located in Oglesby’s Senica Square. And, the elf crew (along with their appointed human helpers in the Oglesby clerk’s office) responded to each letter with a personalized letter back from the North Pole.

According to Oglesby City Clerk Becky Clinard, this is the eighth year the city has partnered with Santa.

“I think it’s something that really sets Oglesby apart and makes us a special place to live,” Clinard said. “How many other towns are doing something like this?”

Clinard said each year she hears positive comments from parents and grandparents about how excited their children were to receive their letter.

Clerk assistants, Erin Quick and Jacqueline Smith took on the correspondences this holiday season.

“To date I have responded to 53 letters,” Smith said. “My favorites are the letters that come in telling Santa merry Christmas or saying that the child is leaving out special treats for the reindeer.

“The letters are all unique; some are very specific and detailed typed lists, some have drawings, and some are heartwarming requests for cat treats or gifts for younger siblings.”

Each letter returned to children is personalized with the child’s name confirming he or she is on the nice list and includes personalized information about the child’s wish list. Quick said she loves seeing letters come in from children she knows.

The mailbox is closed for the season and will reopen in November 2024.

Clinard is proud of this community project.

“This is just one of the ways that Oglesby helps make Christmas magical for our youngest residents.”