Spring Valley City Hall will be closed Friday, Dec. 22, and Monday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas holiday, and Friday, Dec. 29, and Monday, Jan. 1, for the New Years holiday. (Tom Sistak)

Spring Valley City Hall will be closed Friday, Dec. 22, and Monday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas holiday, and Friday, Dec. 29, and Monday, Jan. 1, for New Years.

Regular office hours will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Garbage pickup will be one day later on the schedule these weeks.

The first regular City Council meeting of 2024 will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Any questions can be directed to the City Clerk’s Office at 815-664-4221.