Centennial School students in Streator help others be warm and cozy

To help, students brought in these items collecting more than five crates of warm winter gear to distribute. Students helping with the collection (from left) are Avery Berg, Campbell Lesak and Izzie Zmia. (Photo provided by Chrystal Schaffner)

Students at Centennial Elementary in Streator recently dressed warm and cozy by wearing pajamas to school while helping collect warm winter items for those in need.

With the cold weather coming soon, it is a reality many of students and community members do not have warm clothing items to wear, such as hats, mittens, scarfs and coats.

To help, students brought in these items collecting more than five crates of warm winter gear to distribute.

This was part completed in partnership with the Centennial PTO as part of their Wacky Wednesday concept. This idea has turned the first Wednesday of every month into something fun, usually in exchange for a small monetary or item donation. Other Wacky Wednesday efforts have included raising money for student events, as well as a canned food drive. No student is excluded because they cannot donate, but all donations have been appreciated and have gone to great causes.

The Times invites educators to submit articles highlighting programs and activities happening in schools. For more information, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.