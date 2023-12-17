Serena girls now 9-0 after win over Putnam County :The Times Area Roundup for Dec. 16, 2023

Girls basketball

Serena 46, Putnam County 38: At Serena, the Huskers improved to 9-0 on the season with the win over the Panthers.

Serena was led by Paisley Twait (13 points, six rebounds, three steals), Gwynth O’Connell (11 points, four steals, three assists), Makayla McNally (11 points, seven rebounds) and Jenna Setchell (six points, three steals, four assists).

Ottawa 45, Illinois Valley Central 24: At the Ottawa Holiday Tournament, the Pirates opened their own event with a solid win over the Grey Ghosts.

Illinois Valley Central 30, Streator 25: At the Ottawa Holiday Tournament, the Bulldogs outscored the Grey Ghosts 14-5 in the fourth quarter but fell short in completing the comeback.

Maiya Lansford paced Streator with nine points, with Leah Krohe adding six, and Joey Puetz and Mina James four each.

Dakota 32, Somonauk-Leland 22: At Somonauk, the Bobcats fell to the Indians.

Haley McCoy paced S-L with 16 points, while Aubrey Chiavario had eight rebounds, three steals and three assists.

Mendota 44, Earlville 33: At Earlville, Madyson Olson had 11 points — including the 1,000th of her career — 11 rebounds and four steals in the Red Raiders loss to the Trojans.

Ryleigh Dixon had 12 points to lead Earlville, while Addie Scherer grabbed nine rebounds.

Morris 52, Newark 30; Princeton 52, Newark 49: At the Ottawa Holiday Tournament, the Norsemen dropped to 6-6 on the season after the pair of losses.

Fieldcrest 50, Richland County 43: At the St. Joe-Ogden Shootout, the Knights improved to 7-4 on the season with the victory over the Tigers.

Kaitlyn White poured in 23 points for Fieldcrest, while Macy Gochanour added 13.

Boys basketball

Peoria Christian 75, Marquette Academy 58: At the Eureka College Shootout, the Crusaders were defeated by the Chargers.

El Paso-Gridley 47, Seneca 40: At the Eureka College Shootout, the Fighting Irish - despite 22 points from Paxton Giertz - fell to the Titans to drop to 7-2 on the season.

Girls wrestling

Seneca’s Wood, Sandwich’s Strenz finish second at Morris: Fighting Irish’s Kyra Wood at 190 pounds and the Indians’ Ashlyn Strenz at 115 both finished in second place at the Morris Invite.

Also for Seneca, Sammie Greisen finished third place at 135, while Brooklyn Hart won two hard fought matches at 115. Also for Sandwich, Norah Vick at 105 and Jazmin Rios at 145 each finished 2-2.

Boys wrestling

Seneca 2nd at Erie-Prophetstown Holiday Tourney: The Fighting Irish scored 176.5 points and placed nine of 11 wrestlers in the top 6, but fell short of the team championship to Lena Winslow (206.5).

Seneca’s Ethan Othon at 120 and Chris Peura at 215 captured induvial championships, while Raiden Terry at 106, Asher Hamby at 175 and Landen Venecia at 190 finished runner-up. Nate Othon placed third at 157, Jeremy Gagnon fourth at 285, and Wyatt Coop (113) and Tommy Milton (126) each placed sixth.

Ottawa finishes 6th at Metamora: The Pirates were led by a championship from Ivan Munoz, while Ryan Wilson had a second-place finish and Malachi Snyder a third-place finish. Wyatt Wheeler, Marek Duffy and Wyatt Reding all finished fifth, with Andrew Ristau and Hector Valdez each placing sixth.

Girls bowling

Streator 14th at Rockford: The Bulldogs posted a 3,540 to finish 14th at the Rockford East Invite at Don Carter Lanes.

Streator was led by Lily Michael’s 859 six-game series and 212 high game, followed by Lyla Gengler (730), Kaitlyn Pettyjohn (726), Lisa Lopez (648) and Jenna Onasch (577).

Boys bowling

Streator 15th at Rockford: The Bulldogs posted a 4,641 to finish 15th at the Rockford East Invite at Don Carter Lanes.

Anthony Dominic led Streator with a 1,111 six-game series and 204 high game, followed by Cody Taylor (1,068, 202), Izak Gallik (927, 192), Tyson Kolojay (672) and Ian Wheeler (497)