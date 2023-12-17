IVCC approves slight decrease to property tax rate

A $15 million tax levy adopted by the Illinois Valley Community College’s Board of Trustees Thursday will result in a slight decrease in the tax rate. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The 2023 tax levy is 4.99% higher than the 2022 actual tax extension of $14.3 million and will result in a decrease of 0.0131 cents in the tax rate. The average $100,000 home that has no change in its assessed value will realize a decrease of about $4.32 in taxes. It should be noted, most home values will have an increase to their assessed value and that will affect their overall tax bill.

In her monthly report, President Tracy Morris updated the board on activities during the past month:

Agriculture Program Co-Coordinator Dr. Jennifer Timmers’ recent presentation at the Illinois Association of Community College Biologists was well received by those in attendance.

Geology Professor Mike Phillips’ recap of the recent LaSalle County earthquake appeared in local and state radio and print media accounts.

Responses to a call to Thank a Teacher/Thank a Staff Member have recognized and thanked 48 faculty and staff members so far.

Classroom desks no longer used at IVCC have been distributed to five area school districts.

In other action, the board:

Learned the spring semester tuition payment deadline has been extended to Jan. 3, giving students nearly three additional weeks to make financial arrangements.

Approved updates on a number of policies relating to board governance and personnel, including employee leaves of absence, paid benefit time, and sexual misconduct and other harassment policy.

Authorized a letter be sent to the Illinois Community College Board initializing the ICCB review and recognition process.

Authorized the 2024 board meeting schedule, under which meetings will continue to be held on the second Thursday of each month except where noted.

Acknowledged that the farm tiling project cost will increase by up to $30,000 because of unanticipated issues uncovered by the contractor.

Authorized agreements with the La Salle County Health Department to use IVCC facilities as additional or alternative space in emergencies.

Received ICCB authorization for the associate in applied science degree for paramedic.

The board also learned of the following:

Appointment of Michelle Carboni, formerly Director of Purchasing, as Director of Auxiliary Services and Purchasing following a reorganization of the Business Services and Finance Division.

Appointment of Heather Seghi, who had served as interim dean, as Dean of Health Professions.

Appointments of Kaitlyn Edgcomb, Student Services Information Specialist in Admissions and Records, and Lea Solberg, Interim Dual Credit and Transition Specialist.

